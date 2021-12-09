Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $10,015,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

