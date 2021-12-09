Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REXR opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

