Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

