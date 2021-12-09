Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,510,000. Yale University raised its position in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

