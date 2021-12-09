Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.77.

NTR stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

