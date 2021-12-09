Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $199.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.86.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.