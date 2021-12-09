Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trex were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

NYSE TREX opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

