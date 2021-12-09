Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,103,000 after buying an additional 310,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,080 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

