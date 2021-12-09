U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.