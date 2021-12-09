Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,716 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Cigna stock opened at $208.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.33. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

