Head to Head Survey: ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) vs. Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Engagesmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 1.60 -$7.25 million ($0.01) -2.20 Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Engagesmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and Engagesmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Engagesmart 0 3 7 1 2.82

Engagesmart has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. Given Engagesmart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Engagesmart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

