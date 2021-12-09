Contrasting Southern Banc (SRNN) & Its Peers

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS: SRNN) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southern Banc to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62% Southern Banc Competitors 19.70% 8.45% 0.96%

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern Banc and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc Competitors 395 1671 1410 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Southern Banc’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Banc has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.55 million $480,000.00 6.67 Southern Banc Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.71

Southern Banc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southern Banc peers beat Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

