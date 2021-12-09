Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $103.76, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95% MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.78 -$604.57 million $5.17 17.42 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.51 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. EOG Resources pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

EOG Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

