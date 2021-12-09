Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,074 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 137,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.