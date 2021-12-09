Fifth Third Bancorp Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

