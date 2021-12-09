Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 48,972 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of HUTCHMED worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $199,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

