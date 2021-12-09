Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

