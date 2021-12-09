Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

EXFY opened at $39.63 on Monday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

