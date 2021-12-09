CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

CNSP stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

