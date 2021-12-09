European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

