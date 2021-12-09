Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.13. Genesco has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

