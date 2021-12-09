Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

