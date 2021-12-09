Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 34,016 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 425.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

