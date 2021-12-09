Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,105,596 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock worth $4,499,665. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

