Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $602.70 million, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

