Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,698 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

