Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 25,008 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.60% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $448.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.