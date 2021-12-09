Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock worth $6,336,564. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

