Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 4,411 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34.

NTRA opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

