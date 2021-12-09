Hill A. Feinberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 322,959 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.