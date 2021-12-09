Flint A. Lane Purchases 65,614 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 35.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth $205,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

