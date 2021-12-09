NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $39,000 Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,884 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,738,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

