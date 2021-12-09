APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in APA were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in APA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

