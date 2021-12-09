Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

