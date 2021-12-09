Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
