Manuel J. Mehos Sells 43,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veritex stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.