Manuel J. Mehos Sells 43,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Veritex stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $45.36.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
