Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

