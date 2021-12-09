NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

