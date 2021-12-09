Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

ZWS opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

