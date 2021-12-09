NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

