NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $642.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $695.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $803.21.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

