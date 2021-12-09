NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 41 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $297.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average of $271.24. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.08 and a 52-week high of $316.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.