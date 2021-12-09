Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,613 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $55.55 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

