Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

