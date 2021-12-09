Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,797 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $5,937,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.