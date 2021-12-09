Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.59 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

