Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.