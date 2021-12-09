HSBC’s (HSBA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.49) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.17) to GBX 480 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 439.80 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.38. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.