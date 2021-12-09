Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,315

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON AFX opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £862.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,023.47. Alpha FX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
