Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,315

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON AFX opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £862.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,023.47. Alpha FX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

