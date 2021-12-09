Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.09) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 93.68 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.61. The stock has a market cap of £161.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.16).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

