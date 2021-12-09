Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.09) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 93.68 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.61. The stock has a market cap of £161.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.16).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

