Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

